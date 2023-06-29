TMCF to Host Second Annual Israel Trip to Strengthen Relationships

Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is hosting its second annual trip to Israel Jul. 7-15, the goal being to build capacity, establish relationships with Israeli educational institutions, and expand student and faculty opportunities.

TMCF President Dr. Harry L. Williams will lead the group, which includes multiple HBCU leaders: Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen; NC A&T Chancellor Dr. Harold Martin, Sr.; Morgan State University President Dr. David K. Wilson; South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers; and Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

“Israel is a global center for advanced research and development, and several TMCF partners have Israel-based research facilities,” Williams said. “HBCU students are curious and innovative, and they should have the opportunity to learn from leading Israeli researchers and experience the Start-Up Nation’s innovation ecosystem. HBCUs have unique research focus areas that provide new opportunities for Israel-based research projects. The connections between the HBCU network and Israeli institutions can benefit both.”

The team will meet with fellow leaders, such as those from Tel Aviv University; Technion – Israel Institute of Technology; Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Tel Hai Academic College; MIGAL Galilee Research Institute; Volcani Research Center; and Shenkar Academic College.

The leaders will also visit institutions and sites of significance including the Ethiopian National Project; the Batae Cultural Center; the Golda Meir International Center; and Hadassah Hospital.