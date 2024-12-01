BMCC and London School of Economics Partner to Expand Global Opportunities

A new partnership between the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY) and the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) will provide BMCC students the opportunity to enroll in LSE courses during the summer semester and beyond, “offering them the opportunity to study alongside peers from around the globe and gain insights from LSE’s distinguished faculty members,” said BMCC officials.

The announcement comes as more community colleges across the nation are looking to encourage their students to study abroad.

BMCC is the first and only community college locally or abroad to have entered into a shared interest agreement with LSE. Such a partnership, college officials said, represents BMCC’s commitment to becoming the “nation’s leading community college for shaping globally minded graduates who are ready to serve their communities nationally and internationally.”

Recently, BMCC received a $1M pledge award from Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) to expand its study abroad and study away programs, which aim to develop students who are culturally aware, socially engaged, and ready to excel in a competitive job market and an increasingly interdependent society.

“The London School of Economics and Political Science is an institution known for its intellectual rigor and innovative approach to education,” said BMCC President Dr. Anthony E. Munroe. “We are thrilled to form this collaboration, which will provide invaluable learning experiences for our students and open doors to new perspectives and opportunities on a global scale. The agreement exemplifies BMCC’s steadfast commitment to expanding its reach and fostering international academic engagement that benefits our entire community.”

Dr. Peter Trubowitz, professor of International Relations and director of the US Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said that the new partnership “aligns with our mission to provide an international educational experience and to engage with institutions that share our commitment to academic excellence and educational opportunity."

He added: “We look forward to welcoming BMCC students to our campus and exploring the synergies that will arise from our shared interest in addressing global challenges.”