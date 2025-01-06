Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Advocacy Group Welcomes Historians' Vote on Gaza Resolution as Others Express Concern

Walter Hudson
Jan 6, 2025


The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) praised Sunday's vote by American Historical Association members condemning Israel's military actions in Gaza's Nihad AwadNihad Awadeducation sector, while other organizations criticized the resolution’s omission of Hamas's October 7 attack and ongoing hostage crisis.

“This historic vote by leading American historians acknowledges the devastating impact of military operations on Palestinian educational institutions,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "The academic community is increasingly recognizing the systematic destruction of Gaza's educational infrastructure."

The resolution, which passed 428-88 at the AHA's annual business meeting in New York, accuses Israel of “scholasticide” and calls for an immediate ceasefire. It cites U.N. experts who claim Israel’s actions “may constitute an intentional effort to comprehensively destroy the Palestinian education system.”

The resolution points to U.S. military aid to Israel, stating that the campaign has “effectively obliterated Gaza's education system” alongside causing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. It references $12.5 billion in American military support allocated between October 2023 and June 2024.

The measure moves to the AHA's elected council for consideration on Monday. The council can accept, veto, or decline to consider the resolution. If the council doesn't concur, the matter would go before the full AHA membership of more than 10,000 historians for a vote.

