Shifting Policies Reshape Global Student Mobility, New Survey Reveals

Walter Hudson
May 7, 2025

Istockphoto 1444102351 612x612International student enrollment patterns are undergoing a significant transformation, with restrictive government policies and visa challenges emerging as the primary barriers to enrollment globally, according to a new report released by Studyportals in collaboration with NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Oxford Test of English.

The Global Enrollment Benchmark Survey, which gathered data from 240 institutions across 48 countries, highlights how policy decisions are dramatically reshaping the landscape of international education, particularly in the United States under the new Trump administration.

"Amid sweeping political shifts in the United States, this survey offers a powerful snapshot of how policy turbulence is reshaping global student mobility," said Dr. Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators. "The message is unmistakable: international students are paying attention—and increasingly turning away from the traditional 'Big Four' destinations in search of stability, opportunity, and affordability."

The survey, which focused on the January to March 2025 intake period, revealed that 62% of institutions identified government policies and visa challenges as significant barriers to enrollment. This issue was particularly acute in Canada (93%), Australia (86%), and the United States (70%).

For postgraduate programs, where most international students are enrolled, 34% of institutions reported a decline compared to the previous year, while 29% reported higher enrollments and 37% indicated stable numbers. The sharpest postgraduate enrollment drops were observed in Canada (down 31%), followed by the U.S. and Australia (both down 13%).

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has seen a strong rebound in postgraduate enrollments (up 18%), recovering from a sharp drop in January 2024 following new legislation on dependent visas.

The Trump administration's impact on U.S. higher education is already evident. According to the press release, "From proposed funding cuts to Fulbright and other international exchange programs, to sudden and inexplicable student visa revocations and arrests, to interference in research, free speech, and academic freedom on college campuses, the United States is an extremely volatile environment for international students seeking a safe and rewarding educational experience."

Data from Studyportals shows a dramatic shift in student interest. Since January 5, 2025, absolute student interest for studying a Master's degree has dropped by 54%, with the U.S. losing 36% of its market share of total student interest.

As traditional Anglophone destinations lose market share, alternative destinations in Europe and Asia are becoming more attractive to international students. Countries including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden are gaining prominence, while Malaysia, Japan, China, and South Korea are also seeing increased interest.

"The global market for academic talent is as dynamic and complex as it has ever been, this poses unique challenges and uncertainties for students and universities in the traditionally largest destinations," noted Edwin van Rest, CEO and Co-founder of Studyportals.

The economic implications of this shift are significant. International students contributed $44 billion to the U.S. economy during the 2023-2024 academic year. The report emphasizes that "losing global talent to other countries is detrimental to U.S. global competitiveness, workforce development, and national security."

Looking ahead, institutions are preparing for challenging times. Budget cuts are anticipated by 38% of institutions globally, with particularly high percentages in Canada (67%), Australia (64%), and the UK (57%). Despite these financial pressures, 43% of institutions plan to diversify into new markets, and a third expect to set more aggressive enrollment goals.

