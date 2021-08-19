The University of Kentucky has named Dr. Katrice A. Albert, "a national leader in efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion," as its vice president for institutional diversity.

Albert comes to Kentucky with 25 years of leadership experience under her belt. She served as the top diversity officer and a senior executive at Louisiana State University, the University of Minnesota and the NCAA, where she also led Human Resources. Most recently, she was executive vice president of culture, innovation and inclusion at S2A Solutions, an organizational development, training and strategy company.

What's more, she founded Third Eye Consulting Group, LLC, a diversity management firm that has worked with high-profile clients, such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, American Red Cross and the Neiman Marcus Group.

Albert earned her doctoral degree in counseling psychology from Auburn University and completed her clinical internship at Boston University School of Medicine’s Center for Multicultural Training in Psychology. She's authored two volumes of work around issues of race, racial equity and mental health and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Community Engagement and Scholarship.



