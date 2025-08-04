Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Senate Confirms Nicholas Kent as Under Secretary of Education

Walter Hudson
Aug 4, 2025

Nicholas Kent Nicholas KentThe U.S. Senate confirmed Nicholas Kent as the 15th Under Secretary of Education, positioning him to lead implementation of the Trump administration's higher education reform agenda alongside Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Kent, who previously served as Deputy Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia under Governor Glenn Youngkin, will oversee all federal policies related to postsecondary education, vocational training, adult education, and student aid programs.

"Nicholas Kent's technical expertise and vast experience in higher education will serve as an invaluable asset to the Department of Education team," McMahon said in a statement following Kent's swearing-in ceremony.

The confirmation comes as the administration prepares to implement the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, comprehensive legislation aimed at reducing higher education costs, simplifying student loan repayment, and creating workforce-focused Pell Grants. The measure also includes provisions to hold colleges accountable for graduate employment outcomes.

In his first remarks as Under Secretary, Kent outlined an agenda focused on disrupting traditional higher education models. 

"Now is the time to disrupt the status quo—by embracing alternatives to the traditional college experience, cutting costs, reducing federal bureaucracy, and holding every institution accountable for results," he said.

Kent's appointment signals a shift toward prioritizing vocational training and career-focused education. His previous role as Chief Policy Officer at Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a trade association representing for-profit institutions, has drawn both support from workforce development advocates and criticism from traditional higher education groups.

The new Under Secretary identified several priority areas, including rising student loan debt, declining public trust in higher education, campus safety concerns, and what he termed "inadequate" graduate employment outcomes. He emphasized aligning educational programs with current workforce needs.

Before joining the Youngkin administration, Kent served as Director of Policy, Planning, and Research at the Washington D.C. office of the State Superintendent of Education, giving him experience across multiple education sectors.

Kent's confirmation fills a key position as the Department of Education prepares to roll out significant policy changes affecting millions of college students and thousands of institutions nationwide. The role oversees federal student aid programs that distribute more than $150 billion annually.

Higher education organizations are closely watching how Kent will implement the administration's accountability measures, particularly provisions that could restrict federal funding to programs with poor graduate employment outcomes.

The Senate vote concluded several weeks of hearings and review, with Kent facing questions about his stance on traditional liberal arts education and his previous work with for-profit colleges. Supporters praised his practical experience in education policy, while critics raised concerns about potential impacts on academic diversity and institutional autonomy.

Kent assumes the position as student loan debt has reached record levels and public confidence in higher education value continues to decline, according to recent polling data.

 
Suggested for You
Trump Hair Cut Taxes Wide 3a0808ed858595d0b664cd6276e238886ac3e1b4
Leadership & Policy
Trump Administration's Federal Funding Cuts Hit 600+ Colleges Nationwide, Analysis Shows
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry
Leadership & Policy
Louisiana Joins Southern States in Alternative Accreditation Initiative
Senator Bernie Sanders
Leadership & Policy
Sanders Introduces Bill Requiring $60,000 Minimum Salary for All Public School Teachers
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Leadership & Policy
NEA Executive Committee Reverses Member Vote to Boycott ADL Educational Materials
Related Stories
Trump Hair Cut Taxes Wide 3a0808ed858595d0b664cd6276e238886ac3e1b4
Leadership & Policy
Trump Administration's Federal Funding Cuts Hit 600+ Colleges Nationwide, Analysis Shows
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry
Leadership & Policy
Louisiana Joins Southern States in Alternative Accreditation Initiative
Senator Bernie Sanders
Leadership & Policy
Sanders Introduces Bill Requiring $60,000 Minimum Salary for All Public School Teachers
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Leadership & Policy
NEA Executive Committee Reverses Member Vote to Boycott ADL Educational Materials
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director for Civil Rights
University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Program Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Business Honors (IBH)
University of Maryland-College Park
Austin Community College
Research Assistant Professor (Non-Tenure Track)
Drucker Institute
Multiple Academic and Non-Academic Anesthesiologists
Univ of California, Davis
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers