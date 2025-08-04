Senate Confirms Nicholas Kent as Under Secretary of Education

The U.S. Senate confirmed Nicholas Kent as the 15th Under Secretary of Education, positioning him to lead implementation of the Trump administration's higher education reform agenda alongside Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Kent, who previously served as Deputy Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia under Governor Glenn Youngkin, will oversee all federal policies related to postsecondary education, vocational training, adult education, and student aid programs.

"Nicholas Kent's technical expertise and vast experience in higher education will serve as an invaluable asset to the Department of Education team," McMahon said in a statement following Kent's swearing-in ceremony.

The confirmation comes as the administration prepares to implement the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, comprehensive legislation aimed at reducing higher education costs, simplifying student loan repayment, and creating workforce-focused Pell Grants. The measure also includes provisions to hold colleges accountable for graduate employment outcomes.

In his first remarks as Under Secretary, Kent outlined an agenda focused on disrupting traditional higher education models.

"Now is the time to disrupt the status quo—by embracing alternatives to the traditional college experience, cutting costs, reducing federal bureaucracy, and holding every institution accountable for results," he said.

Kent's appointment signals a shift toward prioritizing vocational training and career-focused education. His previous role as Chief Policy Officer at Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a trade association representing for-profit institutions, has drawn both support from workforce development advocates and criticism from traditional higher education groups.

The new Under Secretary identified several priority areas, including rising student loan debt, declining public trust in higher education, campus safety concerns, and what he termed "inadequate" graduate employment outcomes. He emphasized aligning educational programs with current workforce needs.

Before joining the Youngkin administration, Kent served as Director of Policy, Planning, and Research at the Washington D.C. office of the State Superintendent of Education, giving him experience across multiple education sectors.

Kent's confirmation fills a key position as the Department of Education prepares to roll out significant policy changes affecting millions of college students and thousands of institutions nationwide. The role oversees federal student aid programs that distribute more than $150 billion annually.

Higher education organizations are closely watching how Kent will implement the administration's accountability measures, particularly provisions that could restrict federal funding to programs with poor graduate employment outcomes.

The Senate vote concluded several weeks of hearings and review, with Kent facing questions about his stance on traditional liberal arts education and his previous work with for-profit colleges. Supporters praised his practical experience in education policy, while critics raised concerns about potential impacts on academic diversity and institutional autonomy.

Kent assumes the position as student loan debt has reached record levels and public confidence in higher education value continues to decline, according to recent polling data.