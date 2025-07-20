NEA Executive Committee Reverses Member Vote to Boycott ADL Educational Materials

The National Education Association's (NEA) executive committee has rejected a resolution passed by union members that would have severed ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), preserving access to educational materials on antisemitism and Holocaust education amid rising campus tensions.

The decision, announced Friday by NEA President Becky Pringle, came after the union's Representative Assembly voted last week in Portland, Oregon, to cut ties with the civil rights organization over its characterization of campus protests related to the Gaza conflict as antisemitic.

"Following the culmination of a thorough review process, it was determined that this proposal would not further NEA's commitment to academic freedom," Pringle said in a statement. The rejection preserves educators' access to ADL curricula and professional development programs that address antisemitism in educational settings.

The controversy highlights the complex challenges facing educational institutions as they navigate discussions about antisemitism, campus climate, and academic freedom in the aftermath of increased tensions following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and subsequent Gaza conflict.

The executive committee's decision followed an unprecedented coalition effort, with nearly 400 Jewish organizations and dozens of elected officials urging the NEA to reject the boycott proposal. The coalition argued that excluding ADL materials would harm efforts to combat antisemitism in schools and marginalize Jewish educators and students.

"This resolution was not just an attack on the ADL, but a larger attack against Jewish educators, students, and families," said a joint statement from ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations COO Stephanie Hausner, and Jewish Federations of North America Executive Vice President Shira Hutt.

The Jewish leaders emphasized that the proposed boycott would have normalized "antisemitic isolation, othering, and marginalization of Jewish teachers, students and families in our schools," even as teachers' unions have limited power to dictate curriculum.

The debate reflects broader tensions on college and K-12 campuses nationwide, where Jewish students and faculty have reported increased incidents of antisemitism alongside pro-Palestinian advocacy efforts. The ADL's annual reporting on antisemitic incidents has itself become a point of contention, with some progressive Jewish leaders questioning whether the organization conflates legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies with antisemitism.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, offered a nuanced perspective: "It's possible to disagree with ADL without cutting off all engagement — which would undercut our shared goals of countering antisemitism and broader hate and bias."

Pringle clarified that rejecting the boycott proposal was not an endorsement of "the ADL's full body of work" but acknowledged the organization's role in addressing rising antisemitism. She met with ADL CEO Greenblatt to discuss the union's processes and reaffirm the NEA's commitment to combating antisemitism.