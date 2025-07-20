Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

NEA Executive Committee Reverses Member Vote to Boycott ADL Educational Materials

Walter Hudson
Jul 20, 2025

ADL CEO Jonathan GreenblattADL CEO Jonathan GreenblattThe National Education Association's (NEA) executive committee has rejected a resolution passed by union members that would have severed ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), preserving access to educational materials on antisemitism and Holocaust education amid rising campus tensions.

The decision, announced Friday by NEA President Becky Pringle, came after the union's Representative Assembly voted last week in Portland, Oregon, to cut ties with the civil rights organization over its characterization of campus protests related to the Gaza conflict as antisemitic.

"Following the culmination of a thorough review process, it was determined that this proposal would not further NEA's commitment to academic freedom," Pringle said in a statement. The rejection preserves educators' access to ADL curricula and professional development programs that address antisemitism in educational settings.

The controversy highlights the complex challenges facing educational institutions as they navigate discussions about antisemitism, campus climate, and academic freedom in the aftermath of increased tensions following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and subsequent Gaza conflict.

The executive committee's decision followed an unprecedented coalition effort, with nearly 400 Jewish organizations and dozens of elected officials urging the NEA to reject the boycott proposal. The coalition argued that excluding ADL materials would harm efforts to combat antisemitism in schools and marginalize Jewish educators and students.

"This resolution was not just an attack on the ADL, but a larger attack against Jewish educators, students, and families," said a joint statement from ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations COO Stephanie Hausner, and Jewish Federations of North America Executive Vice President Shira Hutt.

The Jewish leaders emphasized that the proposed boycott would have normalized "antisemitic isolation, othering, and marginalization of Jewish teachers, students and families in our schools," even as teachers' unions have limited power to dictate curriculum.

The debate reflects broader tensions on college and K-12 campuses nationwide, where Jewish students and faculty have reported increased incidents of antisemitism alongside pro-Palestinian advocacy efforts. The ADL's annual reporting on antisemitic incidents has itself become a point of contention, with some progressive Jewish leaders questioning whether the organization conflates legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies with antisemitism.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, offered a nuanced perspective: "It's possible to disagree with ADL without cutting off all engagement — which would undercut our shared goals of countering antisemitism and broader hate and bias."

Pringle clarified that rejecting the boycott proposal was not an endorsement of "the ADL's full body of work" but acknowledged the organization's role in addressing rising antisemitism. She met with ADL CEO Greenblatt to discuss the union's processes and reaffirm the NEA's commitment to combating antisemitism.

Suggested for You
U.S. Senator Patty Murray
Leadership & Policy
Senator Murray Blocks Trump Education Nominee as Funding Crisis Deepens
Nea Staffers Strike Threat Is The Latest Example Of Union Hypocrisy
Leadership & Policy
Teachers' Union Under Fire as Members Vote to Cut ADL Ties
Adobe Stock 12191846 1 1 Scaled
Leadership & Policy
House Democrats Demand Release of $7 Billion in Withheld Education Funding
Ee8 Fa6 Fa Fae6 4 B52 80 A9 045 C6 C9213 D1
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Ruling Clears Path for Trump’s Education Department Layoffs
Related Stories
U.S. Senator Patty Murray
Leadership & Policy
Senator Murray Blocks Trump Education Nominee as Funding Crisis Deepens
Nea Staffers Strike Threat Is The Latest Example Of Union Hypocrisy
Leadership & Policy
Teachers' Union Under Fire as Members Vote to Cut ADL Ties
Adobe Stock 12191846 1 1 Scaled
Leadership & Policy
House Democrats Demand Release of $7 Billion in Withheld Education Funding
Ee8 Fa6 Fa Fae6 4 B52 80 A9 045 C6 C9213 D1
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Ruling Clears Path for Trump’s Education Department Layoffs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers