Temple University's New President Conducts 'Major Reorganization' Within Leadership Team

Aug 25, 2021

Less than two months into his tenure, Temple University's new president Dr. Jason Wingard has conducted a "major reorganization" within the school's leadership team, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The reorganization comes on the first day of classes and involves 16 employees in all, including Temple's provost, chief operating officer, head of advancement and two other senior administrators. Some of the employees involved have decades of experience, notes The Inquirer.

Dr. Jason WingardDr. Jason Wingard“This action will forge a leadership foundation for the next phase of Temple University’s evolution and advancement,” Wingard said in an announcement to the university community. “If our goal is to achieve best-in-class status as an academic enterprise AND optimize the visibility and reputation of the Temple value proposition, a high-performance and collaborative management structure is critical.”

Among the multiple changes, JoAnne A. Epps, a former law school dean who has been serving as provost since 2016, will be taking sabbatical and returning to the law school faculty. She will also serve as senior adviser to the president. In place of Epps, the current law school dean, Gregory Mandel, will serve as interim provost. And in place of Mandel, Rachel Rebouché, associate law school dean, will step in as interim dean.

According to the Inquirer, some sources said the moves were "indicative of a new president shaping his own team," but "wondered why the changes came so suddenly rather than allowing time for searches."

“I hope there will be a truly national and even international search to choose our next provost,” said Steve Newman, former faculty union president, to the Philadelphia paper.


Read Next
Images
Leadership & Policy
An “Inspirational” Leader: Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III
August 25, 2021
Related Stories
New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul
Leadership & Policy
New York Higher Education Experts Are Hopeful that New Governor Kathy Hochul will Continue the State’s Efforts on Making Colleges More Affordable
Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell
News Roundup
Spelman College President Announces Retirement Next Year
Dr. Hongtao Yu
HBCUs
Morgan State University Announces Dr. Hongtao Yu as its Next Provost
U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona
News Roundup
Education, Labor Departments Partner to Help Unemployed Get Postsecondary Education
Featured Jobs
Associate Provost for Assessment and Curriculum
SUNY Geneseo
Associate/Full Professor & Department Chair - Dept
University of Miami
Professor, Middle Eastern Politics
Princeton University
Assist. Prof., Political Economy of Development
Princeton University
Assistant Professor in International Relations
Princeton University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More