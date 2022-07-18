Illinois Governor Lifts COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for College Students and Employees

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has eased COVID-19 rules in the state, lifting a vaccine mandate for college students and employees.

Pritzker announced new guidelines last week for testing and vaccine mandates.

"Vaccine mandates for higher education employees and students and emergency medical service providers will not be renewed," Pritzker's office said in a statement. "Vaccination mandates will remain in place in K-12 schools, daycares, state-run 24/7 congregate care facilities, and any health care facilities not covered under the federal CMS vaccine mandate (including independent doctors' offices, dental offices, urgent care facilities, and outpatient facilities)."

Illinois schools are taking varied approaches to this development.

Schools dropping their vaccine mandate include South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois State University, and Northern Illinois University.

Northwestern University will continue its vaccine mandate. Illinois Wesleyan University will keep a mandate for students but not for faculty and staff.