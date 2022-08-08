Jobs for the Future Awarded $5 Million to Assist Young Adults Access Apprenticeships

National nonprofit Jobs for the Future (JFF)’s Center for Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning has been awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to help more than 1,000 school-age youth access apprenticeships.

Over four years, the nonprofit will partner with organizations to expand access to Registered Apprenticeship programs for youth ages 16-24 from various backgrounds. The five lead partners will be Bitwise Industries, Educate Maine, Goodwill of North Georgia, JEVS Human Services, and Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board.

The project, Next Generation Apprenticeship for Next Generation Talent, will design youth-centered approaches, including a pre-apprenticeship program for people before doing apprenticeships.

"In an uncertain economic climate, Registered Apprenticeship programs can meet pressing needs from employers while also giving young people the start they need to enter the workforce," said Maria Flynn, JFF CEO. "It's truly a win-win situation— Registered Apprenticeship programs deliver on their promise of economic advancement for workers while also creating a job-ready talent pool that has cultivated the skills for success. With greater ability to scale access and reach previously untapped pockets of talent, the outlook for apprenticeships is brighter than ever."