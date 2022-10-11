Sen. Ben Sasse's University of Florida Visit Met with Protests

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 11, 2022

Sen. Ben Sasse’s visit to the University of Florida (UF) for a series of forums earlier this week, was met with protests. Sen. Ben SasseSen. Ben Sasse

The Nebraska Republican was visiting campus because he is the sole finalist for the school’s presidency. Sasse was previously president of Midland University.

The protests disrupted his appearance. According to a UF spokesperson, while the first two forums had open-question portions, the third forum was moved to a different room and had no open-question portion.

"Obviously, I wish they didn't have the position they have, but I strongly support the right of people to protest and exercise their free speech rights," Sasse said.

Questions focused on Sasse's position on LGBTQ+ students rights and other national issues. 

"The responsibility of a president and everybody in leadership at this institution is to create a community where people vigorously wrestle about whatever the issues are in their classes in that moment, but the community is a place of respect and inclusion of all Gators," Sasse said.

UF student Sydney Stelley said: "I'd rather someone with a background in teaching, a professor, to be chosen as a president not someone in politics, because I prefer not to have a politician be a president at my school."

Related Stories
Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
Leadership & Policy
Panel Breaks Down DACA Ruling and What Colleges Can Do
Dr. Shawna Nesbitt
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Shawna Nesbitt Appointed Inaugural VP and Chief DEI Officer at UT Southwestern
Sen. Ben Sasse
Leadership & Policy
Sen. Ben Sasse is Sole Finalist for Presidency at University of Florida
Dr. Mildred García
Leadership & Policy
AASCU to "Remain Carefully Mindful" on Appeals Court DACA Ruling
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor of Practice in Screenwriting
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Professor of Practice in ProductionProfessor of Practice in Production
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More