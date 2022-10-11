Sen. Ben Sasse's University of Florida Visit Met with Protests

Sen. Ben Sasse’s visit to the University of Florida (UF) for a series of forums earlier this week, was met with protests.

The Nebraska Republican was visiting campus because he is the sole finalist for the school’s presidency. Sasse was previously president of Midland University.

The protests disrupted his appearance. According to a UF spokesperson, while the first two forums had open-question portions, the third forum was moved to a different room and had no open-question portion.

"Obviously, I wish they didn't have the position they have, but I strongly support the right of people to protest and exercise their free speech rights," Sasse said.

Questions focused on Sasse's position on LGBTQ+ students rights and other national issues.

"The responsibility of a president and everybody in leadership at this institution is to create a community where people vigorously wrestle about whatever the issues are in their classes in that moment, but the community is a place of respect and inclusion of all Gators," Sasse said.

UF student Sydney Stelley said: "I'd rather someone with a background in teaching, a professor, to be chosen as a president not someone in politics, because I prefer not to have a politician be a president at my school."