Temple University VP for Student Affairs Dr. Theresa A. Powell Dies

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 4, 2023

Dr. Theresa A. Powell, Temple University’s Vice President for Student Affairs, has died unexpectedly on Jan. 2. Her death occurred while visiting family in her native state of Texas.Dr. Theresa A. PowellDr. Theresa A. Powell

Renowned nationally in the student affairs profession, Powell was one of the leaders of Temple’s Division of Student Affairs, where she worked to reimagine student affairs and created programs to produce a more vibrant and active Temple campus.

"Dr. Powell was the epitome of excellence and elevated the lives of many at Temple University," said Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard. "She was passionate about student success and kept them at the forefront of her work for decades. She will be missed and her legacy will guide Temple and the Division of Student Affairs long into the future."

Powell was a trusted and respected member of the Temple community, with students benefiting from her guidance and staff members benefiting from her coaching. 

“She was a mentor, an advisor, a guide, a mother figure, and a champion to so many people. She was just so beloved,” said Dr. Stephanie Ives, associate vice president and dean of students at Temple. “Countless, countless people, both here at Temple and in the entire student affairs field, benefited from her. People are leaders in the profession today because of her mentoring and her coaching. She was just so selfless, and she gave and gave.”

Powell was president of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), where she was also given the John L. Blackburn Distinguished Pillar Award. She was also one of Diverse’s 2022 Women’s History Month honorees. She served on the board of many organizations, including the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation Inc. 

Powell held a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania; a master’s degree in student personnel services from Texas Christian University; and a doctoral degree in educational administration from The Ohio State University. 

 

Read Next
Molly Corbett Broad
Leadership & Policy
Former UNC System President Molly Corbett Broad Dies at Age 81
January 4, 2023
Related Stories
Molly Corbett Broad
Leadership & Policy
Former UNC System President Molly Corbett Broad Dies at Age 81
Dr. Art Pimentel
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Art Pimentel Appointed President of Folsom Lake College
Rtx36 B6 A 1024x683
Leadership & Policy
Omnibus Bill Offers Financial Boosts, Compromises
Amy Elting 9 Et Hblkv Xq Unsplash
Leadership & Policy
New DEI Certificate at Muhlenberg Joins Others Working Toward Equity
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs