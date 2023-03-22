Dr. Kirk A. Nooks Appointed President and CEO of The Council on Occupational Education

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 22, 2023

Dr. Kirk A. Nooks has been appointed president and chief executive officer for The Council on Occupational Education (COE).Dr. Kirk A. NooksDr. Kirk A. Nooks

Nooks has been president of Gordon State College since June 2018. He will step into his new role in May.

“Dr. Nooks brings a breadth and depth of knowledge of the higher education landscape that is directly relevant to our mission at COE: Ensuring quality and integrity in career and technical education,” said Dr. Jeff Sisk, chair of the COE.

The COE – one of five national career-related accreditation agencies recognized by the United States Department of Education – has more than 500 members across the U.S., including public technical colleges, private career colleges, registered apprenticeship schools, and federal institutions.

The newly named president has accreditation experience with the Higher Learning Commission, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Nooks holds a doctoral degree in higher education administration from The George Washington University, and an MBA in marketing and B.S. in industrial management from Mercer University. 

