Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Mid-Program Convening for MSI Aspiring Leaders Program

The Rutgers University Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI) will host a Mid-Program Convening for its MSI Aspiring Leaders program in Philadelphia, Pa., for cohort building and skill development.

The event will take place Mar. 24-25. Sessions will cover topics such as balancing athletic and academic priorities, strengthening CVs, presidential fundraising skills, and negotiating presidential salary packages.

“This convening brings together Aspiring Leaders and presidential mentors to nurture and build on existing relationships,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, executive director of the CMSI and the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair at Rutgers. “The skill building and in-person mentorship is vital to making the MSI network stronger for the next generation of leaders.”

The MSI Aspiring Leaders is a two-year program from the CMSI that helps prepare mid-career aspiring leaders from education, non-profit, and business sectors to become minority-serving institution (MSI) presidents.