Housing and Urban Development Department Gives $5.5 Million to Texas Southern and NC A&T for Centers of Excellence

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 29, 2023

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced awards totaling $5.5 million to create or strengthen Centers of Excellence (COE) conducting housing and community development research.Marcia FudgeMarcia Fudge

The money – for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – was split between two schools. Texas Southern University (TSU) received $3 million and North Carolina A&T University (N.C. A&T) received $2.5 million.

“HBCUs create economic opportunity both for their students and throughout the communities they serve. At HUD, we are proud to partner with HBCUs to expand the voices in the housing research space to support strong communities, build affordable housing, create job opportunities, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote homeownership,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This funding will bolster efforts HBCUs are making to expand opportunities for underserved communities and strengthen community development.”

TSU will use the money to support its Center of Excellence for Housing and Community Development Policy Research (CEHCDPR), which will focus research on individual and community wealth building, housing security and stability, and planning and infrastructure inequity in underserved communities.

N.C. A&T will put the money towards establishing a center that will focus its research on affordable housing, homeownership, renewable energy, sustainable communities, and post-disaster recovery.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona Criticizes Republican Lawmakers Seeking to Stop Student Debt Relief Plan
Sen. Jerry C. Cirino
Leadership & Policy
Ohio Bill Requires Higher Ed Faculty to Teach "Both Sides" of Climate Change
Dr. Marybeth Gasman
Leadership & Policy
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Mid-Program Convening for MSI Aspiring Leaders Program
Dr. Jason Corosanite
Leadership & Policy
Nonprofit Group Offers to Renovate and Build Charter Schools in Philly
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Visiting Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs
The University of Iowa College of Education
History Instructor Adjunct Lecture - Continuous
Antelope Valley College
Executive Vice Chancellor/Chief Operating Officer (EVC/COO)
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Dean of Health Professions
New River Community College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More