Housing and Urban Development Department Gives $5.5 Million to Texas Southern and NC A&T for Centers of Excellence

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced awards totaling $5.5 million to create or strengthen Centers of Excellence (COE) conducting housing and community development research.

The money – for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – was split between two schools. Texas Southern University (TSU) received $3 million and North Carolina A&T University (N.C. A&T) received $2.5 million.

“HBCUs create economic opportunity both for their students and throughout the communities they serve. At HUD, we are proud to partner with HBCUs to expand the voices in the housing research space to support strong communities, build affordable housing, create job opportunities, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote homeownership,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This funding will bolster efforts HBCUs are making to expand opportunities for underserved communities and strengthen community development.”

TSU will use the money to support its Center of Excellence for Housing and Community Development Policy Research (CEHCDPR), which will focus research on individual and community wealth building, housing security and stability, and planning and infrastructure inequity in underserved communities.

N.C. A&T will put the money towards establishing a center that will focus its research on affordable housing, homeownership, renewable energy, sustainable communities, and post-disaster recovery.