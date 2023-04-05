Joan T.A. Gabel Appointed First Woman Chancellor and CEO of the University of Pittsburgh

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 5, 2023

Joan T.A. Gabel has been appointed chancellor and chief executive officer (CEO) of the University of Pittsburgh, making her the first woman to lead the university. Joan T.A. GabelJoan T.A. Gabel

Gabel is currently president and chief executive of the University of Minnesota System and Twin Cities campus. She was also the first woman to be UMinn president.

“She possesses the vision, drive, academic and research acumen and depth of experience necessary to lead this University as we seek to further enhance our position among the top 10 public research institutions in the nation,” said Doug Browning, chair of the Pitt Board of Trustees.

Previously, she has been executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at University of South Carolina; dean of the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri; assistant professor of legal studies at Georgia State University; and chair of the risk management/insurance, real estate, and legal studies department at Florida State University.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Haverford College and a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law.

 

Related Stories
Download (5)
Leadership & Policy
Educators and Advocates Critique Ohio Anti-DEI Bill
Dr. Fayneese Miller
Leadership & Policy
Hamline University President to Retire After Controversy
Marcia Fudge
Leadership & Policy
Housing and Urban Development Department Gives $5.5 Million to Texas Southern and NC A&T for Centers of Excellence
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona Criticizes Republican Lawmakers Seeking to Stop Student Debt Relief Plan
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Salisbury University
Director of Public Health Nutrition
New York University
Executive Vice President for Health Affairs
University of Kentucky
Postdoctoral Lecturer (Full-Time, Non-Tenure Track), Department of Psychology
New York Univ Arts and Science
Adjunct Faculty Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
PT Nursing Instructor
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Recipient of the 2023 Diverse Champions Award
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More