Dr. Martha Garcia Appointed First POC President and CEO of Mt. San Antonio College

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 10, 2023

Dr. Martha Garcia will become president and chief executive officer of Mt. San Antonio College, effective Jul. 1, She will be the school’s first person of color president, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.Dr. Martha GarciaDr. Martha Garcia

“I am ecstatic at the opportunity to lead Mt. SAC and I am grateful the Board has entrusted me to serve as the next president,” Garcia said. “I am looking forward to working with the college’s teams and especially to serving students. That’s why I do what I do.”

Garcia has previously been president and superintendent of College of the Desert, and the first woman president of Imperial Valley College. She is also a member of the California Association of Latino Community College Trustees and Administrators and Community College League of California Affordability.

Garcia holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from San Diego State University; a master’s in Educational Counseling from National University; a bachelor’s in criminal justice administration from San Diego State University; and an associate’s from Imperial Valley College.

