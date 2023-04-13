Dr. Kristen Raney Appointed First Female President of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Apr 13, 2023

Dr. Kristen Raney will become president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), effective Jul. 1. This appointment makes her NWTC’s first female president, Fox 11 News reported.Dr. Kristen RaneyDr. Kristen Raney

Raney is currently vice chancellor for academic affairs at Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC). Previously, she has been vice president of academic affairs and interim vice president student affairs at Saint Paul College and dean of academic development and services at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“I am humbled to be selected as the next president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Raney. “I am passionate about higher education because it changes lives and strengthens our communities. NWTC’s focus on serving its students and preparing a strong workforce is truly impressive. I am deeply honored to be selected as its next leader and to carry on our shared mission for student success.”

Raney holds an Ed.D. in higher education leadership from Edgewood College; an M.S. in education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout; and a B.A. in English from St. Cloud State University.

 

 

 

