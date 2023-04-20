Dr. Ron K. Patterson Appointed President of Chadron State College

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 20, 2023

Dr. Ron K. Patterson has been appointed president of Chadron State College.Dr. Ron K. PattersonDr. Ron K. Patterson

Patterson is currently vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at University of North Alabama.

As president, Patterson will kick off with a listening tour of the campus, community, and surrounding area, he said.

Patterson has previously served as vice president for enrollment management at Marietta College and director of admissions and enrollment services at University of Central Arkansas.

Patterson holds an Ed.D. in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University.

Related Stories
Sen. Brandon Creighton
Leadership & Policy
Texas Senate Approves Anti-DEI Bill for State Public Universities
Dr. Rhonda Phillips
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Rhonda Phillips Appointed President of Chatham University
College In Prison News
Leadership & Policy
Law Significantly Cuts Prison Time for Higher Ed Credentials
Paulette Granberry Russell
Leadership & Policy
NADOHE Annual Conference Attracts Record Number of Attendees
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive Excellence
Furman University
Assistant Professor in Health Studies/Health Promotion
Monmouth University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Coordinator of Veteran Services
Harper College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More