Dr. Jeff Cox Appointed President of the North Carolina Community College System

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 24, 2023

Dr. Jeff Cox has been appointed president of the North Carolina Community College System.Dr. Jeff CoxDr. Jeff Cox

Cox is currently president of Wilkes Community College and head of the North Carolina Community College Presidents’ Association. Previously, he was superintendent of Alleghany County Schools; assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Lee County Schools; and an elementary principal and assistant principal in Union County Schools.

“I’m excited and ready to lead this great System through a time of dynamic change and tremendous opportunity," Cox said. "North Carolina community colleges are the catalyst for workforce development and growth for our state, and now is the time for innovation, collaboration, and partnerships. The North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Cooper have done an exemplary job in setting the conditions to make North Carolina #1 in the country for business. I look forward to building strong connections with our state leaders and other key stakeholders to make sure we have the best-prepared workforce in the country to meet the needs of our businesses and industries so we can fully realize our shared vision for the future of North Carolina.”

Cox holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina Charlotte; and a master’s in school administration and a bachelor’s in English – secondary education from Appalachian State University.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Ontario Wooden
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ontario Wooden Appointed Interim President at Alcorn State University
Dr. Ron K. Patterson
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ron K. Patterson Appointed President of Chadron State College
Sen. Brandon Creighton
Leadership & Policy
Texas Senate Approves Anti-DEI Bill for State Public Universities
Dr. Rhonda Phillips
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Rhonda Phillips Appointed President of Chatham University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Salisbury University
Program Specialist - Second Year Experience (Temporary -Short term hourly)
Antelope Valley College
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Manager, Health IT
University of Delaware
Vice President for Enrollment
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More