Dr. Jeff Cox Appointed President of the North Carolina Community College System

Dr. Jeff Cox has been appointed president of the North Carolina Community College System.

Cox is currently president of Wilkes Community College and head of the North Carolina Community College Presidents’ Association. Previously, he was superintendent of Alleghany County Schools; assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Lee County Schools; and an elementary principal and assistant principal in Union County Schools.

“I’m excited and ready to lead this great System through a time of dynamic change and tremendous opportunity," Cox said. "North Carolina community colleges are the catalyst for workforce development and growth for our state, and now is the time for innovation, collaboration, and partnerships. The North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Cooper have done an exemplary job in setting the conditions to make North Carolina #1 in the country for business. I look forward to building strong connections with our state leaders and other key stakeholders to make sure we have the best-prepared workforce in the country to meet the needs of our businesses and industries so we can fully realize our shared vision for the future of North Carolina.”

Cox holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina Charlotte; and a master’s in school administration and a bachelor’s in English – secondary education from Appalachian State University.