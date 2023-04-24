Dr. Ontario Wooden Appointed Interim President at Alcorn State University

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 24, 2023

Dr. Ontario Wooden has been appointed interim president at Alcorn State University, the Clarion Ledger reported.Dr. Ontario WoodenDr. Ontario Wooden

Wooden is currently provost and senior vice president at Alcorn State. He previously served in multiple roles at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), including associate vice chancellor for student success and academic outreach; associate vice chancellor for innovative, engaged, and global education; interim associate dean of the school of education; and associate professor of education.

Wooden replaces Dr. Felicia Nave.  

Wooden holds a doctorate in higher education and a master’s degree in the higher education from Indiana University Bloomington (IUB); and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University.

