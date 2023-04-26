Dr. George Timmons Appointed President of Holyoke Community College

Dr. George Timmons will become president of Holyoke Community College, pending approval of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, MassLive reported.

Timmons is currently provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs at Columbia-Greene Community College (CGCC). He has previously been dean of the School of Liberal Arts and founding dean of online education at Excelsior College.

Timmons said that he understands the challenges and barriers around education for minorities. As president, he added that his goals include discerning which student age groups need more support and improving diversity, equity, and inclusion at Holyoke.

“We’re looking forward to his leadership, his work with the entire community and his ability to lead this instruction for the success of his students, faculty and staff,” said Robert Gilbert, chair of the HCC board of trustees.

Timmons holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University.