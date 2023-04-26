Dr. George Timmons Appointed President of Holyoke Community College

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 26, 2023

Dr. George Timmons will become president of Holyoke Community College, pending approval of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, MassLive reported.Dr. George TimmonsDr. George Timmons

Timmons is currently provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs at Columbia-Greene Community College (CGCC). He has previously been dean of the School of Liberal Arts and founding dean of online education at Excelsior College.

Timmons said that he understands the challenges and barriers around education for minorities. As president, he added that his goals include discerning which student age groups need more support and improving diversity, equity, and inclusion at Holyoke.

“We’re looking forward to his leadership, his work with the entire community and his ability to lead this instruction for the success of his students, faculty and staff,” said Robert Gilbert, chair of the HCC board of trustees.

Timmons holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University.

Related Stories
Dr. Thomas L. Keon
Leadership & Policy
Criticized Purdue Northwest Chancellor Dr. Thomas L. Keon Announces Transition to Faculty Next Year
Dr. Jeff Cox
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Jeff Cox Appointed President of the North Carolina Community College System
Dr. Ontario Wooden
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ontario Wooden Appointed Interim President at Alcorn State University
Dr. Ron K. Patterson
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ron K. Patterson Appointed President of Chadron State College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the School of Cybersecurity & Associate or Full Professor in Engineering and Technology
Old Dominion University
Veteran Coordinator
Princeton University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Major Gifts Manager
American Institute of Physics
Data Analyst
Mid-Atlantic Region Commission on Higher Education
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Philomena Mantella, President, Grand Valley State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs