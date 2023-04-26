Criticized Purdue Northwest Chancellor Dr. Thomas L. Keon Announces Transition to Faculty Next Year

Purdue Northwest (PNW) Chancellor Dr. Thomas L. Keon will be transitioning into a faculty role at the end of his term in June 2024, The Exponent reported.

This announcement came Monday. Keon’s term ends next year given that he will have reached the limit to how long one can stay in the role, 12 years.

Back in December, the school’s Board of Trustees accepted Keon's apology for imitating speakers of Asian languages at commencement. Faculty from PNW and West Lafayette had requested Keon be removed from his post following the incident.

But the board has largely refused “to answer questions and to justify their actions regarding the public insult to the Asian community at the December graduation in Hammond, and they have ignored the no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon,” said Dr. Thomas Roach, PNW faculty senate chair.