Rep. James E. Clyburn Chosen as 2023 Commencement Speaker for Texas College

U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, House Assistant Democratic leader, will be Texas College’s 2023 commencement speaker.

The event will take place 10 a.m. May 6.

The Sumter, South Carolina native was the first African American to serve multiple terms as Majority Whip, having been in the role 2007-2010 and 2019-2022. Clyburn has also served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, vice chair, and chair, of the House Democratic Caucus.

Clyburn was a Charleston public school teacher, employment counselor, and director of youth and community development programs, before becoming the first African American adviser to a South Carolina governor, Gov. John C. West. Clyburn then served as South Carolina’s Human Affairs Commissioner until 1992.

Clyburn’s legislative work has included efforts to preserve and restore historic buildings on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs); create the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, the Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, the Congaree National Park, the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park; and expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to several states.

During the 2020 presidential election, Clyburn’s endorsement of Joe Biden was credited with boosting the candidate to victory in South Carolina and subsequent primaries.