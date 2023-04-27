Rep. James E. Clyburn Chosen as 2023 Commencement Speaker for Texas College

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 27, 2023

U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, House Assistant Democratic leader, will be Texas College’s 2023 commencement speaker.Rep. James E. ClyburnRep. James E. Clyburn

The event will take place 10 a.m. May 6.

The Sumter, South Carolina native was the first African American to serve multiple terms as Majority Whip, having been in the role 2007-2010 and 2019-2022. Clyburn has also served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, vice chair, and chair, of the House Democratic Caucus.

Clyburn was a Charleston public school teacher, employment counselor, and director of youth and community development programs, before becoming the first African American adviser to a South Carolina governor, Gov. John C. West. Clyburn then served as South Carolina’s Human Affairs Commissioner until 1992.

Clyburn’s legislative work has included efforts to preserve and restore historic buildings on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs); create the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor, the Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, the Congaree National Park, the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park; and expand the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to several states.

During the 2020 presidential election, Clyburn’s endorsement of Joe Biden was credited with boosting the candidate to victory in South Carolina and subsequent primaries.

Read Next
Boise State University
Leadership & Policy
Idaho Board of Education Passes Resolution Banning Diversity Statement Job Requirements in Higher Ed
April 27, 2023
Related Stories
Boise State University
Leadership & Policy
Idaho Board of Education Passes Resolution Banning Diversity Statement Job Requirements in Higher Ed
Dr. George Timmons
Leadership & Policy
Dr. George Timmons Appointed President of Holyoke Community College
Dr. Thomas L. Keon
Leadership & Policy
Criticized Purdue Northwest Chancellor Dr. Thomas L. Keon Announces Transition to Faculty Next Year
Dr. Jeff Cox
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Jeff Cox Appointed President of the North Carolina Community College System
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Data Analyst
Mid-Atlantic Region Commission on Higher Education
Manager, Health IT
University of Delaware
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Instructor, Nursing Medical/Surgical
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Adjunct Health & Physical Education
Community College of Allegheny County
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More