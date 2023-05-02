Legislation Shifting Appointment Powers for NC Community College System Governance Continues

Arrman Kyaw
May 2, 2023

Legislation changing North Carolina's community college system governance is continuing in the state General Assembly, WRAL reported. The bill will likely be heard on the Senate floor this week.Sen. Amy S. GaleySen. Amy S. Galey

On May 1, the Senate education committee approved a bill that would shrink the state board from 21 voting members to 18 by 2027 and take state community college board and local trustee board appointments away from the governor and local officials to give to the General Assembly.

The proposed changes would result in the House and Senate being able to elect nine state board members each, a significant alteration from the current system: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper picks 10 and the General Assembly chooses eight. The changes would also remove the lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, and state treasurer from the board.

The bill was also amended to delete various additional powers for the state community college system president that Republican lawmakers had sought to shift from the system board. It still requires General Assembly confirmation for the state board's choice of president.

For local college trustee boards, legislative leaders and county commissioners would choose positions instead of school district boards. County commissioners will be allowed to appoint one person from their membership to serve on the local community college board.

“The overall intent of the bill continues to be increasing our capacity for workforce development,” said bill sponsor Sen. Amy Galey. 

“I do worry ... that we’re changing the governance of the community college structure way too quickly without consulting the necessary stakeholder groups,” Sen. Jay Chaudhuri. 

Related Stories
Gov. Wes Moore
Leadership & Policy
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Signs Bills to Bolster Volunteerism, Workforce, Police, Healthcare, and Education
Secretary Tom Vilsack
Leadership & Policy
Agriculture Department Attempts to Keep Rural Colleges and Universities Afloat
Kimberly Ballard-Washington
Leadership & Policy
Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington Announces Resignation
Boise State University
Leadership & Policy
Idaho Board of Education Passes Resolution Banning Diversity Statement Job Requirements in Higher Ed
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Budget Analyst, Senior
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Network Support Specialist
Truckee Meadows Community College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Community College of Baltimore County
Adjunct Faculty, Real Estate And Construction
New York University School of Professional Studies
Math Instructor, One Year Temp (Multiple Openings)
Truckee Meadows Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More