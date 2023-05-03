Dr. Nerita Hughes Appointed President of Bay de Noc Community College

Arrman Kyaw
May 3, 2023

Dr. Nerita Hughes has been appointed president of Bay de Noc Community College, the Daily Press reported.Dr. Nerita HughesDr. Nerita Hughes

Hughes is currently interim associate vice president of academic affairs and workforce innovation at North Hennepin Community College; president and CEO of JG Consulting, LLC; co-chair for the African-American Leadership Forum; and council chair of the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage. She is also a board member for numerous organizations, including the Hennepin-Carver Workforce Innovation Board; the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

Hughes holds a B.S. from National American University and an M.B.A. and a doctorate of education in leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Kim Cassidy
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Kim Cassidy to Step Down as President of Bryn Mawr College in 2024
Capitol2
Leadership & Policy
Bills in NC and FL Lead to Faculty Concern, Protest
Sen. Amy S. Galey
Leadership & Policy
Legislation Shifting Appointment Powers for NC Community College System Governance Continues
Gov. Wes Moore
Leadership & Policy
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Signs Bills to Bolster Volunteerism, Workforce, Police, Healthcare, and Education
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Major Gifts Manager
American Institute of Physics
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More