Dr. Kim Cassidy to Step Down as President of Bryn Mawr College in 2024

Dr. Kim Cassidy will step down as president of Bryn Mawr College in June 2024, bringing to an end an 11-year tenure as the school’s leader, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I believe that leadership renewal is crucial to the long-term, strategic success of any organization,” Cassidy wrote in a May 2 email to the campus community. “It has been an honor to serve as president of Bryn Mawr.”

In 1993, Cassidy joined Bryn Mawr faculty at the women’s college and served as provost for six years. An expert in psychology, she will return to being faculty in fall 2026 after a two-year sabbatical.

“Her collaborative leadership has raised Bryn Mawr’s enduring commitment to academic excellence, global engagement, and student success within a vibrant, inclusive community to new heights,” said Cynthia Archer, chair of Bryn Mawr’s board of trustees.

During her tenure, Cassidy eliminated loans as part of the financial aid package for students with family incomes below $60,000; reduced loans for others; and led a $301 million fundraising campaign.