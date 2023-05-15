Dr. Leonard Taylor Appointed Director of the National Survey of Student Engagement at Indiana University Bloomington

Arrman Kyaw
May 15, 2023

Dr. Leonard Taylor will become director of the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) at Indiana University Bloomington, effective July. NSSE is part of the IU School of Education’s Center for Postsecondary Research.Dr. Leonard TaylorDr. Leonard Taylor

Taylor, currently an associate professor and program coordinator in Auburn University’s College of Education, will also become an associate professor in the school’s Higher Education and Student Affairs program. 

He was previously an assistant professor of educational foundations, leadership, and technology at Auburn and an assistant professor in higher education and student affairs at Mississippi State University.

“I am very excited to join the IU community during this next chapter of my journey,” said Taylor. “IU, specifically the HESA program and National Survey of Student Engagement, have made an indelible impact on higher education scholarship and practice. I am excited to be part of such a rich academic environment with such wonderful colleagues.

“As a student success scholar, I am especially excited for the opportunity to lead NSSE and its talented team in supporting the quality and vitality of colleges and universities.”

NSSE gathers information from four-year colleges and universities about first-year and senior students' participation in school programs for learning and personal development.

Taylor holds a Ph.D. in organizational leadership and policy development from the University of Minnesota; an M.S. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and a B.S. in communication arts, communication science, and rhetoric also from UW-M.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Roderick Smothers
Leadership & Policy
Philander Smith College President Dr. Roderick Smothers to Step Down
Dr. Lorenzo Lamar Esters
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Lorenzo Lamar Esters Appointed President of The Indianapolis Foundation
Dr. Linda Oubré
Leadership & Policy
Whittier College President Dr. Linda Oubré Announces Resignation
Gamal Abdelaziz
Leadership & Policy
Federal Court Tosses All Fraud Convictions of Two Parents in “Operation Varsity Blues” Admissions Scandal
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adjunct Instructor - History
Western Technical College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Middle Tennessee State University
Baker College System
Enrollment Specialist
Northern Virginia Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Fundamental Lessons for Black Faculty and Student Success with Dr. Thomas A. Parham
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More