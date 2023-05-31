Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo Appointed President of Kentucky State University

Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo will become president of Kentucky State University, effective Jul. 1.

Most recently, Akakpo has served as the president and CEO of Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC). Previously, he was vice president for business, administrative, and student services, COO, and chief student services officer at North Central State College (NCSC); and director of academic financial planning & management at Central State University.

Outside of higher ed, Akakpo served as department secretary and director of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the state of Ohio.

Akakpo holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Toledo; an MBA from Ashland University; and an M.S. from Universite du Benin in Lome, Togo.