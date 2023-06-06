Dr. Jose Coll Appointed Provost and VP of Academic Affairs at Western Oregon University

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 6, 2023

Dr. Jose Coll will become provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western Oregon University, effective June 30.Dr. Jose CollDr. Jose Coll

He is currently dean of the School of Social Work and interim dean of the College of Education at Portland State University. Previously, he served as director of the School of Social Work at Texas State University and director of veteran student services at Saint Leo University.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to work alongside President Peters, faculty, staff, and students to continue the legacy of Oregon’s oldest public university,” Coll said. “As provost of Western Oregon University, I look forward to elevating and celebrating the accomplishments of our collective community while promoting academic excellence and innovation.”

Coll was also a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Coll holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Saint Leo University; a master’s in social work from the University of Central Florida; and a Ph.D. in counseling education and supervision from the University of South Florida.

Read Next
Dr. Stevie L. Lawrence II
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Stevie Lawrence II Appointed Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lincoln University of Missouri
June 6, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Stevie L. Lawrence II
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Stevie Lawrence II Appointed Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lincoln University of Missouri
Dr. Cornel West
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Bid as Third-Party Candidate
Migrants Nyc 52423 Ap23030679154044
Leadership & Policy
Some New York College Campuses to be Used to Temporarily House Migrants
Dr. Michael P. Shannon
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Michael P. Shannon Appointed President of The University of North Georgia
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Yale School of Management
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations
UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
Florida International University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Coordinator, Recruitment and Community of Scholars Program
University of Minnesota
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More