Edington Appointed President of the University of the District of Columbia

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 9, 2023

Dr. Maurice D. Edington will become president of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), effective Aug. 1Dr. Maurice EdingtonDr. Maurice Edington

Most recently, Edington was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Florida A&M University (FAMU). He was previously FAMU’s provost, vice president for academic affairs, vice president for strategic planning, analysis, and institutional effectiveness, and founding dean of the College of Science and Technology.

A physical chemist with a research specialty in ultrafast laser spectroscopy, Edington’s scholarly work includes matters such as research and training for faculty in STEM education.

"Areas of focus will include increasing student success, increasing support for faculty, expanding academic program offerings, increasing research productivity, enrollment and degree production, fundraising, external relations, and economic development,” Edington said. “My vision is that UDC will be recognized as a leading HBCU, a first-choice institution for students, a top destination for employers and funding agencies, and an economic driver for the district and surrounding areas."

Edington holds a B.A. in chemistry from Fisk University and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Vanderbilt University.

