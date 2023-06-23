Dr. Rodney D. Bennett Appointed Chancellor of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 23, 2023

Dr. Rodney D. Bennett will become chancellor of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, effective Jul. 1.Dr. Rodney D. BennettDr. Rodney D. Bennett

Most recently, Bennett was president of the University of Southern Mississippi. He previously was vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia.

“I continue to be excited about the university’s ability to set a new standard of excellence among flagship and land-grant institutions across our country and beyond,” Bennett said. “UNL is truly unique in building vibrant, economically competitive communities across Nebraska while preparing students to be successful in an evolving world in which they will live and work.”

Bennett holds an Ed.D. in educational administration from Tennessee State University; a Specialist in Education degree and a Master of Education degree in educational administration from Middle Tennessee State University; and a B.S. in mass communication also from Middle Tennessee State.

