Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Conscious Admissions





In a pair of votes, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race consciousness in college admissions on Thursday, upending four decades of precedent.

The court voted 6-3 against the race conscious practices of the University of North Carolina (UNC) and 6-2 against the practices of Harvard, due to the recusal of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The court’s opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, articulated three main reasons that the affirmative action programs at Harvard and UNC violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The opinion argued, Harvard and UNC’s race-based admissions programs are impossible to review under the rubric of strict scrutiny because their goals, such as helping students gain new knowledge based on diverse outlooks, creating a robust marketplace of ideas, and preparing citizens ready to engage with a diverse world are not sufficiently coherent or measurable.

Secondly, Roberts wrote, college admissions is a zero-sum game, and the racial admissions systems inevitably use race as a negative characteristic and require racial stereotyping. The majority also criticized the racial categories used as “overbroad” (no difference, for example, between South Asians and East Asians), arbitrary or undefined (“Hispanic”) or underinclusive (the lack of a category for Middle Easterners.) The majority rejected the idea that colleges should receive unlimited deference in making racial judgments.

Finally, the court ruled that the admissions programs lack a “logical end point.” Roberts argues that comparing the racial breakdown of an incoming class to a previous class or the population in general amounts to an unconstitutional racial balancing test.

The majority did leave room for some inclusion of race in applications, as long as the discussion of race is concretely tied to an aspect of character or unique ability that an applicant can bring to a university, although disentangling “character” from race may be complex.

The decision was blasted by advocates of diversity in higher ed.

In a statement issued shortly after the release of the decision, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund wrote, “Today’s Supreme Court decision inexplicably rejects 40-plus years of precedent, and each college’s, university’s or state system’s individual autonomy to gauge the inherent educational value of demographic diversity for their respective campus communities.”

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education criticized the ruling.

“The Supreme Court has erred grievously in overturning decades of precedent that has affirmed the legality and value of race-conscious admissions practices. Today’s rulings present yet another obstacle for students seeking equitable access to the opportunities that a college degree offers, such as higher earnings and lower rates of unemployment,” the association noted.



