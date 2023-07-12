AASCU President Dr. Mildred García Appointed Chancellor of the California State University

Dr. Mildred García, president and CEO of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), will become chancellor of the California State University (CSU), effective Oct. 1.

Once she steps into the role, García will be the first Latina president of the CSU, which is the nation's largest and most diverse four-year university system.

Since 2018, García has overseen AASCU, restoring the financial health of the organization and working to support public higher ed.

“This decision is filled with emotion because our incredible AASCU members and the AASCU staff mean so much to me,” said García.“I am extremely proud of my five years at AASCU as we have made incredible achievements in moving the association forward. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve as CSU chancellor allows me to continue my deep commitment to serving the new majority of students – low-income, first-generation, and/or students of color –and to expand their access to postsecondary education. I know I stand on the shoulders of higher education pioneers and trailblazers who have shaped me to become the person I am today.”

García has previously been president of Cal State Fullerton, president of CSU Dominguez Hills, and CEO of Berkeley College.

García holds an associate degree from New York City Community College, a bachelor's in business education from Bernard M. Baruch College; a master's in business education from New York University; and a master's and a doctorate in higher education administration from Columbia University.