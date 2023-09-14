Dr. Agenia Walker Clark Appointed President of Fisk University.

Dr. Agenia Walker Clark will become the next president of Fisk University, effective Nov. 6. She will be the school’s third female leader.

Clark is currently a member of FirstBank Financial Corporation’s board of directors; Belmont University’s board of trustees; Simmons University’s board of trustees; and member of the International Women’s Forum.

“Dr. Clark’s lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today,” said Juliette Pryor, chair of the Fisk Board of Trustees.

Previously, Clark was CEO for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee; vice president of human resources at the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation; senior director of human resources at Vanderbilt University; and manager of government relations at Nortel Networks.

“To serve a new generation of brilliant, socially minded students—not unlike their counterparts of decades past, like W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, John Lewis and Dr. Diane Nash—is surely the honor of my lifetime,” Clark said. “No institution of higher-ed has a richer legacy—or a richer promise for the future—than Fisk.”

Clark is highly acclaimed for her work, having been named “Nashvillian of the Year” in 2021; listed as one of “Nashville’s 100 Most Powerful People” by the Nashville Business Journal; and inducted into the Academy for Women of Achievement.

Clark holds a B.S. and MBA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a doctorate in leadership from Vanderbilt University.