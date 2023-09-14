Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Agenia Walker Clark Appointed President of Fisk University.

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 14, 2023

Dr. Agenia Walker Clark will become the next president of Fisk University, effective Nov. 6. She will be the school’s third female leader.Dr. Agenia Walker ClarkDr. Agenia Walker Clark

Clark is currently a member of FirstBank Financial Corporation’s board of directors; Belmont University’s board of trustees; Simmons University’s board of trustees; and member of the International Women’s Forum.

“Dr. Clark’s lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today,” said Juliette Pryor, chair of the Fisk Board of Trustees.

Previously, Clark was CEO for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee; vice president of human resources at the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation; senior director of human resources at Vanderbilt University; and manager of government relations at Nortel Networks.

“To serve a new generation of brilliant, socially minded students—not unlike their counterparts of decades past, like W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, John Lewis and Dr. Diane Nash—is surely the honor of my lifetime,” Clark said. “No institution of higher-ed has a richer legacy—or a richer promise for the future—than Fisk.”

Clark is highly acclaimed for her work, having been named “Nashvillian of the Year” in 2021; listed as one of “Nashville’s 100 Most Powerful People” by the Nashville Business Journal; and inducted into the Academy for Women of Achievement.

Clark holds a B.S. and MBA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a doctorate in leadership from Vanderbilt University.

 

Related Stories
Maya Matthews Minter
Leadership & Policy
Diverse Ushers in New Leadership
Dr. Vernon B. Harper
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Vernon B. Harper, Jr. Appointed Interim President of California State University, Bakersfield
Undersecretary of education James Kvaal at the Education Writers Association Higher Education Seminar
Leadership & Policy
Kvaal Discusses ED Response to SCOTUS Decisions
U.S. President Joe Biden
Leadership & Policy
Four Million Student Loan Borrowers Enrolled in SAVE Plans
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Administrative Specialist
Florida Gulf Coast University
Veterans Benefits Specialist, Veterans and Military Affairs/Dean of Students
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
District Office Accounting Specialist
San Diego Community College District
Chief Health and Wellness Officer
Dartmouth College
Student Worker - All Departments
Kentucky Community and Technical College System
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers