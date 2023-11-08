Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Education Department to Host National Summit on Fixing Student Transfer

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 8, 2023

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) will host a national summit Nov. 9, focused on fixing the student transfer process.Under Secretary of Education James KvaalUnder Secretary of Education James Kvaal

The event, Raise the Bar: Tackling Transfer to Increase Access, Improve Completion, and Prepare Today’s Workforce, will take place at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus, welcoming more than 200 higher education leaders and asking them for input on how to help students transfer smoothly from two-year to four-year schools.

Two-fifths of students transfer during their academic journey but lose more than 40% of accumulated credits on average during the transfer process, wasting time, money, and effort and disproportionately affecting students of color and other underserved students.

U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal and Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar will be in attendance.

Read Next
Dr. Ronald S. Rochon
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ronald S. Rochon Appointed Chair of AASCU Board of Directors
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Ronald S. Rochon
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ronald S. Rochon Appointed Chair of AASCU Board of Directors
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Releases Ad About Record $7 Billion HBCU Funding
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona
Leadership & Policy
U.S Department of Education Announces Withholding of Payment to Student Loan Servicer
Rep. Yvette D. Clarke
Leadership & Policy
Democratic Lawmakers Establish Congressional Predominantly Black Institutions Caucus
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Distinguished Visiting Scholar, College of Arts and Sciences (University at Buffalo)
University at Buffalo
Senior Associate Director, Financial Aid and Scholarships
Virginia Commonwealth University
College of Southern Maryland
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers