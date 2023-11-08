Education Department to Host National Summit on Fixing Student Transfer

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) will host a national summit Nov. 9, focused on fixing the student transfer process.

The event, Raise the Bar: Tackling Transfer to Increase Access, Improve Completion, and Prepare Today’s Workforce, will take place at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus, welcoming more than 200 higher education leaders and asking them for input on how to help students transfer smoothly from two-year to four-year schools.

Two-fifths of students transfer during their academic journey but lose more than 40% of accumulated credits on average during the transfer process, wasting time, money, and effort and disproportionately affecting students of color and other underserved students.

U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal and Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar will be in attendance.