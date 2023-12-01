Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Elizabeth Mauch Appointed Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 1, 2023

Dr. Elizabeth Mauch will become the next chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges, effective Jan. 1, VTDigger reported.Dr. Elizabeth MauchDr. Elizabeth MauchBethany College

Mauch, currently president of Bethany College, previously served in faculty and leadership roles at Bloomsburg University, including as dean of the College of Education. In her new position, she will  oversee Vermont State University (VTSU) and the Community College of Vermont. 

“This is a critical time to shape the future of public higher and continuing education in Vermont, as higher education rapidly evolves and changes across the country,” Mauch said in a press release.

VTSU was launched this year, merging several schools – Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College.

Mauch holds a masters and Ph.D. in mathematics from Lehigh University and an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Moravian College.

 

