Oden Assumes Historic Appointment at Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Racquel Oden is the first woman in Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 37-year history to assume the role of Board Chair, announced the organization, which was founded in 1987 by Dr. N. Joyce Payne as a bastion of support for Black students seeking higher education.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Inc. Oden takes the new role with extensive experience in finance and a highly regarded reputation in the wealth management business, according to TMCF .

Oden was tapped to lead HSBC Bank’s wealth management, global private banking, and retail companies in the United States. TMCF officials plan to leverage that experience, adding that Oden’s transformative work in industry uniquely positions her to serve as an advocate to secure new partnerships.

“As a member of the TMCF board for the past 16 years and an HBCU [Hampton University] alum, I’ve experienced first-hand the pivotal role we play in nurturing future leaders & providing access,” said Oden. “The resilience, brilliance, and ambition of our scholars energize our mission. As I step into this role, my commitment is to uphold the values and goals that have elevated TMCF to its eminent standing.”

Oden holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from James Madison University and an MBA from Hampton University. She also serves on the Boards of Directors for the Apollo Theater, New York City’s Prep for Prep, and The New York City Police Foundation and on the National Board of Directors.

TMCF officials noted Oden’s Board Chair appointment as a powerful symbol of the organization’s dedication to promoting equity, particularly in the face of challenges to diversity and inclusion efforts following the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action