The 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) kicked off on Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, DC.

American Association of Colleges and Universities The AAC&U Annual Meeting brings administrators, faculty, and staff from colleges and universities of all types together with thought leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders to explore topics ranging from academic freedom, the value of a liberal education, and the understanding of higher education as a public good to the role artificial intelligence, or AI, and other new technologies play in higher education and beyond.

The meeting comprises more than 250 concurrent sessions across five meeting tracks that include: Curricular, Pedagogical, and Digital Innovation; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Engaged Learning; Liberal Education, Workforce Preparation, and Scientific Vitality; and Mental Health and Well-Being. The meeting’s community-generated program will also showcase successful models of institutional transformation and best practices for promoting equity, innovation, and excellence in liberal education.

Diverse will host a panel discussion on Thursday, January 18, focused on faculty diversity in higher education.