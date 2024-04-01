Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

States File Suit to Block SAVE Plan

Johnny Jackson
Apr 1, 2024

Kansas has joined several states in a federal lawsuit opposing the Biden-Harris administration’s latest iteration of income-driven student loan repayment for student loan relief.

“Once again, the Biden administration has decided to steal from the poor and give to the rich, said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who announced his office, in collaboration with 10 other state attorneys general, is suing President Joe Biden over his administration’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan.

Kris KobachKris KobachThe plan permits certain qualified borrowers to make monthly payments based on their income and family size so that they may potentially reach student loan forgiveness sooner.

Kobach argued that Biden is forcing people who did not go to college, or who worked their way through college, to pay for the loans of those who ran up exorbitant student debt.

The lawsuit claims that the U.S. Department of Education lacks the authority to alter student loan repayment plans, which would cancel more than $156 million in student loan debt.

It also cites a prior U.S. Supreme Court ruling of an earlier version of Biden’s student loan program last summer — the court decided that the program violated federal law and that only Congress can authorize student loan forgiveness.

Other parties joining Kobach in the lawsuit include attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Read Next
North Central University
Leadership & Policy
Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship
April 1, 2024
Suggested for You
North Central University
Leadership & Policy
Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Dr. Jhenai Chandler
Leadership & Policy
Bill to Codify Postsecondary Student Success Grants Met with Support and Criticism from Scholars and Advocates
Related Stories
North Central University
Leadership & Policy
Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Dr. Jhenai Chandler
Leadership & Policy
Bill to Codify Postsecondary Student Success Grants Met with Support and Criticism from Scholars and Advocates
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Financial Aid Officer II
Florida International University
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers