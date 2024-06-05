Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Stewart Named Executive Vice President & Provost at Hampton University

Johnny Jackson
Jun 5, 2024

Dr. Betty H. Stewart has been appointed executive vice president and provost at Hampton University, effective July 1.

Dr. Betty H. StewartDr. Betty H. Stewart“I hope to cultivate a culture of care and support within our university community, advocating for the success and happiness of students, faculty, and staff alike,” said Stewart.

Stewart said her goal is to propel the university forward through collaboration.

“My passion lies in providing opportunities for student success, serving as a role model and mentor to guide them through their academic journey,” she said. “I want to equip students with the tools to make informed decisions, fostering healthier lifestyles and well-being through education.”

Stewart is a three-time tenured professor of chemistry at Austin College, Midwestern State University, and University of North Texas at Dallas, where she served as provost, spearheaded initiatives in STEM, and fostered a culture of collaboration and scholarly achievement. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Mississippi State University and a Ph.D. in protein biochemistry, biological sciences from Carnegie-Mellon University.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stewart and anticipate her building upon a reputation as a dynamic, cross-functional leader with a keen intellectual curiosity and the ability to drive our value proposition forward,” said Hampton President Darrell K. Williams. “I am confident she will make a substantial impact on our faculty and external stakeholders.”

