Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Gomez Named Provost & VP for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona

Johnny Jackson
Jun 11, 2024

Dr. Terri Gomez has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Dr. Terri GomezDr. Terri GomezGomez’s “deep understanding of our campus’ strengths and opportunities; her student-centered approach to leadership; her dedication to faculty and staff excellence; and her unwavering commitment to the success of our diverse students,” said President Dr. Soraya M. Coley.

Gomez served as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. She also served as a department chair and interim associate dean in the College of Education and Integrative Studies as well as an associate vice president for student success.

Gomez was named associate provost for student success, equity and innovation in 2020 with an expanded portfolio that included Academic Advising, the Bronco Advising Center, Undeclared Advising, Early Start, Learning Resource Center, First-Year Experience, Common Read, PolyTransfer, STEM Success, Academic Innovation, Student Innovation Idea lab, Kellogg Honors College, Center for Community Service Learning, Office of Undergraduate Research, and the TRiO-funded Reading and Mentoring Program.

In 2016, she was responsible for the launch of the Office of Student Success at Cal Poly Pomona to focus our campus efforts as part of the CSU Graduation Initiative 2025. Through campus partnerships, support programs, and academic interventions, she has led advances in student retention, persistence and graduation with the goal of eliminating equity gaps for our most vulnerable students.

Gomez was honored in 2024 by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis for her leadership in empowering vulnerable communities. She holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Suggested for You
Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull
Native Americans
Brief Offers Best Practices to Ensure Success for AIAN Students
Dr. Breeda McGrath
Leadership & Policy
McGrath Named President of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School
Tom Vilsack
Tribal Colleges
Administration Takes Steps to Strengthen Tribal Food Sovereignty
Dr. Kurt Michael
Leadership & Policy
New Guidebook Offers Best Practices in Suicide Response
Related Stories
Dr. Breeda McGrath
Leadership & Policy
McGrath Named President of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School
Dr. Kurt Michael
Leadership & Policy
New Guidebook Offers Best Practices in Suicide Response
Dr. Linda Alvarez
Leadership & Policy
Professors Say Harder Line on Immigration May Play into Election Success
The Student Voting Campaign Brief provides information to assist administrators at colleges and universities in promoting access to voter registration at their institutions.
Leadership & Policy
Education Efforts Ramp Up in Student Voting Campaign
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
President Search Leadership Profile
California State University
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers