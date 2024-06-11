Gomez Named Provost & VP for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona

Dr. Terri Gomez has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Gomez’s “deep understanding of our campus’ strengths and opportunities; her student-centered approach to leadership; her dedication to faculty and staff excellence; and her unwavering commitment to the success of our diverse students,” said President Dr. Soraya M. Coley.

Gomez served as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. She also served as a department chair and interim associate dean in the College of Education and Integrative Studies as well as an associate vice president for student success.

Gomez was named associate provost for student success, equity and innovation in 2020 with an expanded portfolio that included Academic Advising, the Bronco Advising Center, Undeclared Advising, Early Start, Learning Resource Center, First-Year Experience, Common Read, PolyTransfer, STEM Success, Academic Innovation, Student Innovation Idea lab, Kellogg Honors College, Center for Community Service Learning, Office of Undergraduate Research, and the TRiO-funded Reading and Mentoring Program.

In 2016, she was responsible for the launch of the Office of Student Success at Cal Poly Pomona to focus our campus efforts as part of the CSU Graduation Initiative 2025. Through campus partnerships, support programs, and academic interventions, she has led advances in student retention, persistence and graduation with the goal of eliminating equity gaps for our most vulnerable students.

Gomez was honored in 2024 by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis for her leadership in empowering vulnerable communities. She holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.