Kemp Re-Elected Southern Regional Education Board Chair

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp has been re-elected to a second, one-year term as chair of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Kemp will help lead the nonprofit, nonpartisan interstate compact comprising Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

“The efforts across Southern states to educate students, develop our workforce, and equip them for the jobs of today and tomorrow have significantly contributed to the South now leading the North in GDP growth,” said Kemp. “I am honored to serve another term as chair of the Southern Regional Education Board and look forward to doubling down on our collaborative approach to drive innovation and transformation in our education system.”

The governor received his appointment, along with other board leaders, during the board’s June 23 meeting in Dallas.

Kentucky’s Felicia Cumings Smith, president of the National Center for Families Learning based in Louisville, was re-elected as board vice chair. Tennessee State Rep. Mark White was re-elected the board treasurer.

Louisiana State Sen. Beth Mizell was elected chair of the board’s legislative advisory council, and North Carolina State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri was elected vice chair on the council.