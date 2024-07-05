Fry to Become Temple’s 15th President

John Fry has been appointed president of Temple University.

“I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as the 15th president of Temple University, a globally recognized, mission-driven R1 university,” said Fry. “I am grateful for the confidence of Chair Mitch Morgan and the Board of Trustees, and particularly honored to succeed President Richard Englert and the late former President JoAnne Epps, both of whom I admire greatly.”

Fry has served as president of Drexel University since 2010. He previously served as president of Franklin and Marshall College from 2002– 2010, and as executive vice president at the University of Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Lafayette College, he holds an MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business.

“This is a great day for Temple University. With his demonstrated success as a higher education leader and his expertise in academic and research excellence, community engagement, global impact, and his fundraising prowess, John Fry embodies the experiences and qualities that our community said they were looking for in the university’s 15th president,” said Temple Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell L. Morgan.

“After decades of positively impactful work in higher education and economic and community development, this appointment is also a win for the city of Philadelphia as John now brings his experience and a fresh vision to Temple University.”

Fry replaces Dr. Jason Wingard, the university's first Black president, who resigned from his post last March. Two interim presidents have since held the position: Dr. Richard Englert, who previously led Temple from 2016 to 2021, was appointed interim president after the sudden death of JoAnne Epps, the former law school dean and interim president, who collapsed on stage at a university ceremony and later died in September 2023.



