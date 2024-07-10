Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LeMoyne-Owen College Names Davis Next President

Johnny Jackson
Jul 10, 2024

Dr. Christopher B. Davis has been named the 14th president of LeMoyne-Owen College.

Dr. Christopher B. DavisDr. Christopher B. Davis“I’m elated, I’m excited, I’m overjoyed about this tremendous opportunity,” said Davis. “I’m looking forward to joining our faculty, our staff, our students, our alum, our trustees, our well-wishers as we continue doing the great work that we have been doing for the past 162 years.”

Davis was the college's interim president following the June 2023 resignation of then-President Vernell Bennett-Fairs. He previously served as a member and chair of the college’s Board of Trustees. He had a 17-year tenure at Memphis Theological Seminary in roles as an associate professor and associate dean of doctoral studies.

Davis holds a bachelor’s degree from both the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Baptist College as well as a Master of Arts degree from Memphis Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

As interim president, Davis helped lead the college toward a comprehensive institutional rebranding that emphasized its distinction as the nation’s fifth oldest and Memphis’ only historically Black college. He helped fill key roles, including the chief financial officer and adding a director of campus safety and director of grants and strategic initiatives.

“We have a whole lot to share about the work that we’ve done,” said Davis. “And I am even more excited about the work that we’re getting ready to do together.”

