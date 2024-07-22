Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Walker to Leave Top Post at Ford Foundation

Johnny Jackson
Jul 22, 2024

Darren Walker has announced plans to step down as president of the Ford Foundation by the end of 2025.

Darren WalkerDarren Walker“The work of the Ford Foundation is the work of generations, and I’m proud to have played a part in leading this storied institution,” said Walker.

“The efforts to address the societal drivers of inequality with grantees and partners would not have been possible without the tenacity of our incredible program and operations colleagues,” he continued. “I remain steadfast in my belief that the Ford Foundation is in the business of hope and in its future in pursuing a more just and equitable world.”

Walker holds both a bachelor’s degree and law degree from The University of Texas at Austin, which in 2009 recognized him with its Distinguished Alumnus Award — its highest alumni honor.

Walker served 11 years at the helm of the Ford Foundation. He led the organization’s grantmaking and established new programs like Tech and Society to build the field of public interest technology and Ford's first-ever program for disability rights. He also led on various global campaigns.

As president, he worked with leaders worldwide to help launch initiatives such as the Constitutionalism Fund in South Africa to back local organizations advocating for constitutionalism and rule of law in the country, the Black Feminist Fund, which helps to ensure Black femme-led movements have the resources they need to advance change, and the Nusantara Fund, supporting Indigenous and local communities in Indonesia by improving the efficiency with which climate funds are allocated.

Ford Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Francisco Cigarroa said the longtime president has guided the 90-year-old organization through some challenging times with grace, kindness, and empathy.

“Every day, Darren brings to the role intelligence and curiosity, strategic vision, and an infectious, positive spirit and energy that will leave an indelible mark on the foundation, said Cigarroa.

