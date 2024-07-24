Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Fuchs Returns to Leadership as Florida’s Interim President

Johnny Jackson
Jul 24, 2024

Former University of Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs has agreed to serve as its interim president while the university’s board of trustees launches its national search for President Ben Sasse’s successor. Sasse resigned July 18 to focus on taking care of his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Dr. Kent FuchsDr. Kent Fuchs“My wish is only to be of service to the university. I look forward to working this year with the faculty, staff, students, and alumni as we lead the nation in our teaching, research, and land-grant and clinical activities,” said Fuchs, who starts in the role Aug. 1.

Fuchs served as the university’s 12th president from January 2015 to February 2023, before taking a yearlong sabbatical. He returned this year to teach electrical engineering in the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering.

Fuchs holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Duke University, Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois. He previously served as provost of Cornell University. He held leadership positions and was a faculty member of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell, Purdue University, and the University of Illinois.

“I am thrilled that Kent has agreed to take on this important role at such a critical time to ensure a smooth and orderly transition as we prepare to initiate a national presidential search,” said UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. “We owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

