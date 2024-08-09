Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Deans Depart Columbia After ‘Unacceptable’ Texts

Johnny Jackson
Aug 9, 2024

Three deans have departed Columbia University in the wake of alleged and controversial text messages the university deemed “unacceptable and deeply upsetting.”

Dr. Minouche ShafikDr. Minouche ShafikNPR reported that the deans were accused of texting sarcastic and mocking messages about students’ complaints of antisemitism during a May panel discussion, “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future” — texts that were photographed by someone sitting behind one of the deans and reported on a conservative website.

Columbia President Dr. Minouche Shafik responded in a letter to member Columbia community, saying “this incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.”

The controversy comes amid criticisms of university leadership’s alleged mishandling of on-campus antisemitism and alleged overreach in its response to on-campus antiwar protests that have followed the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. The university also continues to face investigational inquiries from the U.S. Department of Education and Congress over its handling of such complaints.

Shafik said the university plans to launch a program of antisemitism and antidiscrimination training for faculty and staff this fall, with related training for students under the auspices of University Life.

