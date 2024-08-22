Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Award-Winning Journalist to Receive Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism

Johnny Jackson
Aug 22, 2024

Jacqueline Charles has been selected to receive the 2024 Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism from Colby College.

Jacqueline CharlesJacqueline CharlesMiami Herald“It is with tremendous honor that I accept Colby College’s 2024 Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism,” said Charles, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Emmy Award-winning Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, recognized for her extensive reporting on Haiti’s natural disasters, political turmoil, and healthcare crises.

The Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism is named for Elijah Parish Lovejoy, Colby’s 1826 valedictorian and a crusading abolitionist editor murdered by a mob in 1837 for his impassioned anti-slavery editorials.

“Today, Haiti is a nation under siege, where journalists are forced to flee after enduring shootings or kidnappings, and where the act of self-censorship no longer offers protection,” said Charles. “Yet in the face of this, some of us continue to tell the story of the pain of a people forgotten and often dismissed.”

Colby President Dr. David A. Greene lauded Charles’ courage and compassion in covering the turmoil in Haiti and ensuring its effects on the nation’s people remain visible to the world.

“Ms. Charles has spent her career revealing injustice and threats to humanity, just as Elijah Parish Lovejoy did,” said Greene.

Charles, a recipient of the Distinguished Alumna Award from the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, serves on its Hussman School of Journalism and Media’s Board of Advisers. The mentor to young journalists is also a founding member of the Carolina Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists’ student chapter.

Charles plans to accept the honor Sept. 20 at Colby’s Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts on behalf of fellow journalists in Haiti who daily, carry on Lovejoy’s commitment to press freedom.

“This is an incredible honor, and I’m deeply humbled,” said Charles. “I urge journalists everywhere to stand in solidarity with Haiti to make sure that we tell the story of a nation besieged by conflict, isolation, and disaster — natural and man-made — since its founding more than 200 years ago by former slaves. But it is also a country of great beauty and potential, and where its citizens and far-flung diaspora continue to dream and hope for a brighter future.”

Suggested for You
Sen. Susan Collins
Institutions
Senators Slam Book Dumping at New College of Florida
Joe Biden
Leadership & Policy
President Biden Kicks Off Democratic National Convention
Muhlenberg’s community engagement librarian Jess Denke (left) and psychology professor Dr. Kate Richmond co-lead the college’s Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program.
Institutions
College Inside-Out Initiative Gets $1M Boost Through Federal Grant
Edu 030614 Sat
Reports & Data
Report Shows Challenges, Strategies in Student Learning
Related Stories
Dr. Roderick J. McDavis
Leadership & Policy
Ohio University Names Residence Hall After Former President
Joe Biden
Leadership & Policy
President Biden Kicks Off Democratic National Convention
Dr. Joseph Glover
Leadership & Policy
Arizona’s New Provost Steps Down
Dr. Minouche Shafik
Leadership & Policy
Columbia University President Steps Down
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Administrative Assistant - Behavior & Social Sciences
Tarrant County College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant to the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs & Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies
Old Dominion University
Senior Research Investigator (Department of Neurosurgery)
University of Pennsylvania
Provosts STEM Postdoctoral Fellowships for Diversity, Inclusion, and Impact
Brown University - Provost Office
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers