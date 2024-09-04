Funding to the tune of $179 million in new grants is now available to help improve literacy and academic achievement nationwide, according to officials from the U.S. Department of Education.

The new Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant is $149 million to be awarded to 23 states to advance effective, evidence-based literacy practices. Competitive Grants for State Assessments total nearly $30 million for 10 states to develop and implement high-quality, innovative, and authentic assessments that improve teaching and learning, and provide timely and meaningful information to educators, parents, and students about student progress.

The grant awards announcement was part of the department’s ‘Back to School’ bus tour through the Midwest highlighting investments in public education that support evidence-based, innovative strategies to accelerate academic success.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona and White House Domestic Policy Advisory Neera Tanden headlined a recent tour stop announcing the new grant funding and lauding other investments through the American Rescue Plan.

“Literacy is a critical foundation for every student’s success in school and beyond,” said Cardona. The secretary said the new funding will help states, school districts, and communities continue to develop and implement evidence-based literacy interventions toward improving student academic success.